Live Cards are here! Update 0.8.3.6

Do you find the cards in Lust Dungeon a bit boring? Not anymore! Some of them came alive! They have animation which is constantly playing, showing you the card in action ..

For example, when Lux is showing her "assets" to distract the enemy, you can see for yourself on the card how is she jumping up and down to make an impression ..

We will be slowly replacing the boring images on the cards for those live ones, for this update, we started with just a few:

show your assets

staff

poisonous seduction

zombie jerking off (new card!)

female power (new card!)

multi-spell

We also added one new card which can help you in case you are not running into the heal node on the map: Elixir of Life.