08/16/2022 Autonauts VS. Piratebots Hotfix

Booty! Behold the treasure chest bursting with new features and fixes!

Be aware that any new text related to these will be in English only and updates to old text has only been applied to English. Translations will follow soon.

New - Alt + WASD can now be used to rotate the camera.

New - Destroying General Storage and Pallets owned by pirates will now generate 10 of the object type being stored.

New - Map option to increase the maximum combat bot count to 100 added. This disables earning Badges and other bonuses.

New - When players make their first combat bot a ceremony is now played reminding people to do the combat tutorial if they've not already done so.

New - When editing a search area the player can now drag-create an entirely new area (as well as edit the old one).

New - The tutorial panel can now be maximised/minimised.

New - The tutorial used to disappear if there was any combat happening. Now Otto warns the player about the combat before this happens.

Fixed - On the Bot Database, while editing a script name, moving the cursor to another script would force-stop name editing.

Fixed - First Combat Bot ceremony could crash if that bot was destroyed before the ceremony could play.

Fixed - During the Sharing Programs tutorial the pointer could sometimes not point to the correct, newly made bot.

Fixed - Exit On Fail wasn't triggered when a bot tried to add to a full Wuv Hotel.

Fixed - Using # on a Sign shout would display a Stop Script button on the panel.

Fixed - Grunts in the Trebuchet/Cannon would count towards the total number of bots in the world but they shouldn't.

Fixed - Crane icon would show in any vehicle rollover in Autopedia->Blueprints

Fixed - resources were guaranteed when bots were taking from the cart and they shouldn't be.

Fixed - Drag-creating a new wall diagonally outside of the world would crash.

Fixed - A Find Nearest <TileType> followed by a Find Nearest <Object> or vice-versa would keep the first found thing reserved.

Fixed - Speed values on the Combat bots cards was on a different scale to pirates.

Fixed - The Basic Self Defence tutorial would ask the player to select the Bot Database blueprint even if the Bot Database was already built.

Fixed - It wasn't possible to grab the bottom edge of a 1 tile high search area when it was down at the bottom of the map.

Fixed - It was possible to destroy all pirate structures and not unlock the "Spotless" achievement. This would happen by destroying any boss tower and not doing a save/load before destroying all bases. Save files where this has already occurred will retroactively award the achievement upon loading.