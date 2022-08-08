 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 8 August 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.8)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·We have added new skills and new mechanics for the first two singularity bosses.
·Ogre now has a new skill Ogre Territory, it will summon Ogre minions.
·Floral Serpent’s Burst Breath has been changed.
·Flaming Moth is immune to burn, the weak point will show up when doing charge.
·Fire Palm will remove poison when burst.
·Sandworm has minions now, need to be aware of the burst.
·Wind Wolf minion change to dual dogs.
·Dryad charge will absorb life(depending on target total HP). Burst will release Halo of Thorn.

Optimization and Adjustment

·Changed command‘Reckless Storm’illustration.

Fix

·Fixed Floral Serpent skill animation incorrect problem.

In the future update, we will keep improving the boss’ mechanics.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crashing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

