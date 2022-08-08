THE MEAN & GREEN UPDATE

We've got another major update coming to you guys! This latest update brings a ton of new art and story content for your favorite green cocksleeves. Not much in the way of patchnotes length- but in terms of sheer content, we're providing you guys with a hefty mountain of artwork as usual! We hope everyone enjoys the new content!

NEW & REWORKED EVENTS

One new Fae event (including one sex scene)

Two new chaos incursion events

Two new Blackholt events (including two sex scenes)

One new Breeding Pits job event (including one sex scene)

2 new Goblin Recruitment Arc events have been added.

The finale to the Liurial NPC arc has been added (including 2 sex scenes, Rowan x Liurial and Rowan x Alexia)

2 new Jezera NPC arc events have been added, which can be triggered from the "Spend Favour" option in her castle map location, after the capture of Raeve Keep if the player has enough favour (including 2 sex scenes, Jezera x Rowan, and Rowan & Jezera x Madeline)

5 new Chaos Incursion events have been added (including 2 new sex scenes, Rowan x Ghorza and Ghorza x Rowan, and 1 re-purposed sex scene, Rowan x Ygriss)

ART