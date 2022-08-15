- New event passes: You can choose to join the events with several benefits like increased multipliers
- Multi-Sell mode: Tap and hold to sell multiple blueprints at once
- New event coming soon!
- Polish: Performance improved. We keep working on improving your experience!
Crafting Idle Clicker update for 15 August 2022
Update 6.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
