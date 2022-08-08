 Skip to content

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 8 August 2022

08/08/2022 Update 02

Share · View all patches · Build 9272508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Culvert Stage Changed the condition of passing a closed door to one of two conditions. (For those who don't have a key)

  1. Get the key
  2. Defeat the boss.

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Depot 1414471
  • Loading history…
