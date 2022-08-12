 Skip to content

Revenge of the Orcs: Flag of Conquest update for 12 August 2022

Revenge of the Orcs - Out Now from Shiravune!

Shiravune has released Revenge of the Orcs on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

An orc returns to his village to find it in flames. A princess knight, an elf, a warrior... The women tearing through his brethren strike terror into his green heart. When everything is reduced to ashes, only the orc remains, but a strange merchant addresses him:

“Do you want revenge?”

The orc accepts his insidious invitation.

Now it's time to conquer the kingdom—through simple but addictive strategy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2004980/

