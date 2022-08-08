 Skip to content

Some Synergy update for 8 August 2022

Now you can adjust the difficulty!

Share · View all patches · Build 9272088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are 2 options: easy or normal.
I've also made few changes regarding overall difficulty of the game as well
The demo version is also updated as well.
Have fun!

