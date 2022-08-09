Major Update Notes 2022/08/09

Hi guys, It’s been a while!

During this period, we have been improving various features in the game as planned. However, it’s common that these different features have interlinking relationships. We want to present a comprehensive version update that addresses all of these factors together, and to release it for all players at the same time. We’re also continuing to make optimizations and add content suggested by players, so although this update has been a long time coming, we’re hoping the size and scope of it will make it worth the wait!

Hope you all enjoy this update.

＝＝＝＝＝＝

What's new:

1. Interactive novice tutorial level

After the update, all players will go through a short how-to-play tutorial.

2. Voice chat feature

1. AI deep optimization

After the update, AI Hunters can activate enchantments on their own; AI Haunts

will destroy resources, and cast phantoms more strategically.

2. Custom room features:

a. "Random faction" can be toggled off, allowing the player to choose their desired faction.

b. Customize the resurrection time.

c. Customize the time for items to respawn.

Room selection interface revision Changed interface visuals Optimized the scoreboard interface, and the player's faction is indicated by color

Misc. items: