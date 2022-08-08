- Made loading to Level Selector Faster by using booleans rather than changing scenes!
-Fixed Rebel Airfield broken terrain!
-Removed tutorial and replaced it with Loading Game Button
-Made changes to the UI for Multiplayer!
Birchian Flight Simulator update for 8 August 2022
MINOR UPDATE QOL
Patchnotes via Steam Community
