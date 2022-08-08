 Skip to content

Birchian Flight Simulator update for 8 August 2022

MINOR UPDATE QOL

Build 9271893 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Made loading to Level Selector Faster by using booleans rather than changing scenes!
    -Fixed Rebel Airfield broken terrain!
    -Removed tutorial and replaced it with Loading Game Button
    -Made changes to the UI for Multiplayer!

