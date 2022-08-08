-Added some extra colliders to some walls so enemies would stop walking through them
-Volume settings had a saving issue that should be resolved. Just make sure to re-change the volume again after you download this update!
-Changed sounds of some abilities
-Changed damage of some abilities
-Fixed Text typos
-Changed location of some buildings
-Found some floating things that I put back on the ground
-Broom mount was flying sideways in Aim mode, but not anymore!
-Made the critical strike text bigger so it felt better to get a crit
-small secret misc
Realm Of Cubes update for 8 August 2022
August 8th, 2022 Bug fixes
