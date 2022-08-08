August 8th, 2022 Bug fixes

-Added some extra colliders to some walls so enemies would stop walking through them

-Volume settings had a saving issue that should be resolved. Just make sure to re-change the volume again after you download this update!

-Changed sounds of some abilities

-Changed damage of some abilities

-Fixed Text typos

-Changed location of some buildings

-Found some floating things that I put back on the ground

-Broom mount was flying sideways in Aim mode, but not anymore!

-Made the critical strike text bigger so it felt better to get a crit

-small secret misc