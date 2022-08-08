 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 8 August 2022

August 8th, 2022 Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9271885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added some extra colliders to some walls so enemies would stop walking through them
-Volume settings had a saving issue that should be resolved. Just make sure to re-change the volume again after you download this update!
-Changed sounds of some abilities
-Changed damage of some abilities
-Fixed Text typos
-Changed location of some buildings
-Found some floating things that I put back on the ground
-Broom mount was flying sideways in Aim mode, but not anymore!
-Made the critical strike text bigger so it felt better to get a crit
-small secret misc

Changed files in this update

Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link