Halberd Black Playtest update for 8 August 2022

Update 1.2.0

Build 9271806

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 5 new missions.
  • 2000 words of new voiced dialogue.
  • Added New Character Dialogue for Ladro, Brady, Vexen, and Brady.
  • Added 25 new items.
  • Added A battle testing mode ( Look For Julian In The Slums ).
  • Added Four new original songs.
  • Added New abilities and battle animations

