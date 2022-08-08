Update 1.2.0

- Added 5 new missions.
- 2000 words of new voiced dialogue.
- Added New Character Dialogue for Ladro, Brady, Vexen, and Brady.
- Added 25 new items.
- Added A battle testing mode ( Look For Julian In The Slums ).
- Added Four new original songs.
- Added New abilities and battle animations
