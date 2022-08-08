Beta Update 2

Crawlers!

I finally was able to fix some of the bigger game breaking bugs, mainly not being able to auto-shoot after dying and press the Crawl Again button. I am pushing this update now without addressing every bug and suggestion brought up in the past couple of days because these fixes need to be pushed to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

Update 2 Patchnotes:

Problem: Dying caused your crawler to stop auto attacking in subsequent crawls.

* Solution: Found the bug and squashed it. You can now press Crawl Again after dying and attacking will work as intended.

* Problem: Essence values not being saved unless player dies.

* Solution: Essence is now saved when you walk to the next room, quit the game, or return to sanctuary.

* Problem: Jump cooldown wasn't being applied properly.

* Solution: Jump cooldown is now 1 second... for real.

* Problem: Corpse explosions from Bombers was way too intense and could potentially ruin a run.

* Solution: Reduced the amount of force the explosions could deal out.

* Problem: Certain enemy sound effects weren't being muted when sound effects were toggled off.

* Solution: Fixed enemy audio mixer channels so they are muted accordingly.

* Problem: Player does not need to face enemies when attacking them.

* Solution: The player now doesn't bother to know where the enemies are, he just annihilates them while staring into the void.

* Problem: It felt unrewarding when extracting essence and not receiving any from low tier items.

* Solution: Essence is now extracted from all items. Amount has been lowered to compensate for the higher influx of essence in the economy.

* Problem: Pressing dpad down on the controller to spawn enemies makes it difficult to spawn and run.

* Solution: There is no need to have a dedicated spawn button. Pressing F(keyboard), B(Xbox) or O(PS) now spawns enemies.

* Problem: Some people enjoy moving around with the arrow keys.

* Solution: Arrow keys can be used for movement, and abilities can be used with Z, X, C, and V keys.

If you haven't already, make sure to join our Discord to be kept up to date with development!

Thank you to everyone that has contributed to finding bugs and for all your suggestions, they help me out more than you could ever imagine!

THANK YOU!