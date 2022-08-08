Update #47

General Changes:
- Had an issue fixing instancing, changed crystal cave back to a normal zone in the meantime, PVP enabled but you wont drop any items.
- Changed mutation tree to scale by 5 each level instead of doubling before for max level mutation you needed about 2000 mats now you need 200 only. It raises by 5 each time and before it doubled per level. This will balance mutations since higher level items are really strong.
- Adjusted Noetic missile cast height.
- Changed Noetic projectiles from raycast to sphere cast.
- Raised Range on Noetic attacks.
- Revamped Dead Grounds to be more functional for spawning.
- Orange Lavacus bounty reward raised from 100 to 200 coins and 5000000 to 9000000 exp.
- Gold Dust in Dungs shop price lowered from 10 to 1 and gold from 10000 to 1000.
- Loot Goblin Quest exp reward changed from 10000000 to 50000000 and 50 to 100 trophies.
- Doubled exp of both crystal king bosses.
- Lowered crit chance on a few addons.
- Lowered crit chance on Shadow Gems from 0.1 to 0.01.
- Lowered crit chance on Moonrocks from 0.01 to 0.0025 and added +10 pain armor.
- Balanced Tremor Glacial Evade to a flat 10 seconds and 0.1 per level instead of 1 second per level.
- Lowered Tremor natural health gain from 700 to 500 per level.
- Changed all gems to break into Meteoroid.
- Lowered Haalk Blast skill by 1/2.
- Changed Haalk passive Demonic Scales to no longer give armor it now gives more HP regen, HP, Accuracy.
- Lowered damage on all trophy weapons by 1/8th
- Lowered exp rate on Fungus trophy weapon to avoid bugs.
- Removed Glowie and some junk harvests from Dead Grounds.
- Lowered visibility range on harvests, monsters and players to increase network performance this resolved rubber banding.
- Added accuracy to lost crown scaling.
- Fixed a skill requirement with Fleeir Acid Stab.
- Lowered life leech on Bone Club and fortitude rate.
- Lowered Crystal Teeth stamina leech by 3/4.
- Lowered Natures Element stamina leech by 3/4.
- Lowered Tera Addon food and water from 1000 to 100 and increased accuracy from 100 to 250.
- Fixed some floating objects in Overworld.
- Changed the exp tree to be 1.5x faster not to be too grindy for lower levels while keeping the longevity of the game.
- Changed NPC interaction boxes so bigger creatures can reach.
- Lowered crit on Titans will and lowered HP gain by 1/2.
- Raised Dragon Knight HP from 1000 to 30000 and armor gain from 4 to 10.
- Added UI for trading gold, doesn't work yet ill make it work next coming updates.
