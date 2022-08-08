 Skip to content

Echo Playtest update for 8 August 2022

0808 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9271736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the magic tablet triggering method.
  2. The problem of repeated challenges in the magic mine channel's mini game.
  3. XBOX handle confirm button and cancel button, indicate the opposite of the problem.
  4. Add missing text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099711
  • Loading history…
