Royal Idiots update for 8 August 2022

Singleplayer Zombies Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9271655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As of right now, nobody is ever on the game so I added a singleplayer game mode so you can at least play something. Its kind of badly done, but its still decently fun to play. If its something the community wants, Ill update it in the future and make it better!

