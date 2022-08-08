As of right now, nobody is ever on the game so I added a singleplayer game mode so you can at least play something. Its kind of badly done, but its still decently fun to play. If its something the community wants, Ill update it in the future and make it better!
Royal Idiots update for 8 August 2022
Singleplayer Zombies Game Mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update