Heyo. Just a small patch to rework a few things.

-added a leaderboard button to main menu

-added text to save run button to instruct how to delete it

-added a slight shake to picking special tiles when you try to place a tile if there's still a special tile to take

If you enjoyed playing City Limits, please consider leaving a review. It helps out tremendously and pokes at Steam to show the game to more people. :) That is all!

Peace,

Space