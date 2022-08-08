Release Notes v22.08.07 - Item Tooltip Enhancements

Item Tooltips
- Added a 'Currently Equipped' tooltip and a stats comparison section to the main tooltip. This is only active when you are looking at a Heroes equipment.
- Tooltips now do a much better job of staying on screen and not being cut off on bottom.
- Pierce Primary Component text is now colored purple.
- Increased the contrast of tooltips against the background in the lobby.
Skills
- Fireball skill will now affect the caster if they are in the targeted area.
- Flame Strike skill will now target the caster if they are in the targeted area.
- Lightning Bolt skill will now affect the caster if they are targeted or are a target of the chain.
- Ricochet skill will now affect the caster if they are a target of the chain.
- Puncture skill can no longer target the caster.
- Pummel skill can no longer target the caster.
- Poison skill can no longer target the caster.
- Fixed a bug where Cone of Cold skill could be targeted on the caster with unpredictable results...
- Fixed a bug where Wall of Fire skill could be targeted on the caster with unpredictable results...
Leaderboards
- PVP Leaderboard has been adjusted retroactively and games won/lost that are now considered noncompetitive have been removed from the players records. Honor earned from those games has been removed from the players leaderboard reporting, but was not removed from their account.
Battles
- PVP Battles now determine if a battle was noncompetitive. If the game is determined to be non-competitive then neither participant gets Honor.
- Fixed a bug where a players turn would not end immediately if they died during their turn.
- Fixed a bug where the game results would not calculate if everyone died at the same time in a Multiplayer PvP game.
- Fixed a bug where the player could win an Adventure/Story but only get the loser rewards if an AI teammate exists.
Story Mode
- Fixed a bug where story games were not applying the 'Hide Completed' toggle when first logging in.
