【Playmeow】Not be all talk 👀Come on 《HOBGOB ～Please Save Me～》 to make her submit💥

◆Story💥

A girl was handed over to the kobolds because she remained silent about her companions.

“If the mouth on the top won't open, then we'll have to start with the other mouth...”

You have seven days to find a way to get her to open her mouth.⏰

Will her mouth open first, or will she get pregnant first…?

As you torture her body, the adjustable parameters will also change.🕹

Use aphrodisiacs or inject her body with a lot of white, cloudy fluid.

In addition, you can unlock customized appearances after you have completed the levels.

Try to collect all the endings!

◆Game Features💥

◇Adjustable breast and buttocks size・Super realistic breast and buttocks shaking

◇Customizable hair color and clothing

◇Can operate several kobolds

◇White turbidity mode (let her be covered in white fluid!)

◇Fertilization function

◇Camera mode (login, call, auto play function)

◇Multiple endings

