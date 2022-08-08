LK v3.10: Missile and EMP improvements

Missiles:
- Fixed going through terrain
- Now explode when hitting terrain
- Fixed creating death explosion on detonation
- Fixed game crash
- Trigger range now changes transparency
- Wraith's EMP now disables missiles
- Reaper's jamming now prevents missiles from turning and proximity detonating
Menus:
- Menu player selection moved thruster and weapons to first column and added defects
- Heavy Gunner added missiles to description
GUI:
- Wraith fixed EMP message showing on ranged ability
- Enemy unit GUI box fixed not setting font shade
Gameplay:
- Reaper fixed crashing game
- Reaper fixed not being able to attack to the left
The paid version will allow you to control multiple units at the same time. It's now functional, and just needs a few improvements. That's not really enough to justify a whole expansion pack/DLC, so I'll think about adding two story chapters there.
Changed files in this update