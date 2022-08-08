LK v3.10: Missile and EMP improvements

Missiles:

Fixed going through terrain

Now explode when hitting terrain

Fixed creating death explosion on detonation

Fixed game crash

Trigger range now changes transparency

Wraith's EMP now disables missiles

Reaper's jamming now prevents missiles from turning and proximity detonating

Menus:

Menu player selection moved thruster and weapons to first column and added defects

Heavy Gunner added missiles to description

GUI:

Wraith fixed EMP message showing on ranged ability

Enemy unit GUI box fixed not setting font shade

Gameplay:

Reaper fixed crashing game

Reaper fixed not being able to attack to the left

The paid version will allow you to control multiple units at the same time. It's now functional, and just needs a few improvements. That's not really enough to justify a whole expansion pack/DLC, so I'll think about adding two story chapters there.