Lone King update for 8 August 2022

LK v3.10: Missile and EMP improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9271373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Missiles:

  • Fixed going through terrain
  • Now explode when hitting terrain
  • Fixed creating death explosion on detonation
  • Fixed game crash
  • Trigger range now changes transparency
  • Wraith's EMP now disables missiles
  • Reaper's jamming now prevents missiles from turning and proximity detonating

Menus:

  • Menu player selection moved thruster and weapons to first column and added defects
  • Heavy Gunner added missiles to description

GUI:

  • Wraith fixed EMP message showing on ranged ability
  • Enemy unit GUI box fixed not setting font shade

Gameplay:

  • Reaper fixed crashing game
  • Reaper fixed not being able to attack to the left

The paid version will allow you to control multiple units at the same time. It's now functional, and just needs a few improvements. That's not really enough to justify a whole expansion pack/DLC, so I'll think about adding two story chapters there.

