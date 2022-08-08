 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 8 August 2022

v0.0.48 - World of Metroplex Zero Art

v0.0.48 - World of Metroplex Zero Art

Build 9271340

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Improvements:

  • Coding: Lots of Performance Improvements

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Added World Concept Loading Screen art for all Corps
  • Music: Improvements to NNZ Battle Theme

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Add Travel Lines to Map
  • UI: Cleaned up some Enemy Element Positioning
  • UI: Launch Screen is now flashier and has new art
  • UI: Made Dialogue Bubble Non-Instant again
  • UI: Only shows warning message when ignoring a Main Story node for the Progress Node
  • UI: Replaced Academy scene with Team Database scene

Player Aids:

  • Tutorial: Improved one dialogue comeback in the Tutorial Adventure
  • Tutorial: Explain Turn Flow better
  • Tutorial: Security Guard no longer repeats his line about gaining resources
  • Tutorial: Added new Dialogue Lines for Twin Deaths
  • Tutorial: Reduced Standard Popup Panel Delay
  • Tutorial: Removed Finisher Card from battles before Finisher tutorial

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Anon is Earning too much money in the Tutorial Adventure
  • Bug Fix: Hero Hp Presenter Null Ref
  • Bug Fix: Now always resets mouse visibility after Cycle/Trash
  • Bug Fix: Tutorial Panels were showing up after completed Tutorial Adventure

Project:

  • Project: Added Steam Discord link, art version 3
  • Project: Created new Steam Page Header Image
  • Project: Created Version 0.0.48 Update Banner
  • Project: Steam Page wishlist GIF
  • Project: Updated Steam Map Scene Screenshot
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.48

Changed files in this update

