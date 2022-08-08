v0.0.48 - World of Metroplex Zero Art

General Improvements:
- Coding: Lots of Performance Improvements
Art Improvements:
- Art: Added World Concept Loading Screen art for all Corps
- Music: Improvements to NNZ Battle Theme
UI Improvements:
- UI: Add Travel Lines to Map
- UI: Cleaned up some Enemy Element Positioning
- UI: Launch Screen is now flashier and has new art
- UI: Made Dialogue Bubble Non-Instant again
- UI: Only shows warning message when ignoring a Main Story node for the Progress Node
- UI: Replaced Academy scene with Team Database scene
Player Aids:
- Tutorial: Improved one dialogue comeback in the Tutorial Adventure
- Tutorial: Explain Turn Flow better
- Tutorial: Security Guard no longer repeats his line about gaining resources
- Tutorial: Added new Dialogue Lines for Twin Deaths
- Tutorial: Reduced Standard Popup Panel Delay
- Tutorial: Removed Finisher Card from battles before Finisher tutorial
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Anon is Earning too much money in the Tutorial Adventure
- Bug Fix: Hero Hp Presenter Null Ref
- Bug Fix: Now always resets mouse visibility after Cycle/Trash
- Bug Fix: Tutorial Panels were showing up after completed Tutorial Adventure
Project:
- Project: Added Steam Discord link, art version 3
- Project: Created new Steam Page Header Image
- Project: Created Version 0.0.48 Update Banner
- Project: Steam Page wishlist GIF
- Project: Updated Steam Map Scene Screenshot
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.48
