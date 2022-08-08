 Skip to content

Dungeons of Edera update for 8 August 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Patch 1.06

Patch 1.06 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail adventurers!

This patch brings a few QOL changes, bug fixes, and introducing first part of HU translation!
Check out below for full details

1.06

  • Dungeon Runner invulnerability bug fix
  • Changed language on character screen reset to be more clear it is a total reset
  • Part 1 of HU translation
  • Improvements to Dungeon Runner portal spawning
  • Archery Buff now clears correctly
  • Quick tap X to change between melee/ranged weapons, Holding will still bring up Quick menu
  • other misc fixes...

