Dungeons of Edera: Patch 1.06

Hail adventurers!
This patch brings a few QOL changes, bug fixes, and introducing first part of HU translation!
Check out below for full details
1.06
- Dungeon Runner invulnerability bug fix
- Changed language on character screen reset to be more clear it is a total reset
- Part 1 of HU translation
- Improvements to Dungeon Runner portal spawning
- Archery Buff now clears correctly
- Quick tap X to change between melee/ranged weapons, Holding will still bring up Quick menu
- other misc fixes...
