Finally, the big update (v.1.0.1)!

First of all, thank you to all players who sent feedback about the game and ideas of its improvement (especially to @sweetwilliam). Based on reviews I've made this update.

Changes

Healing Potions now can be picked up and saved for latter use instead of instant healing (up to 5 potions).

Life bar can be increased by collecting Life Crystals.

Many of you have asked for option to spend the collected coins, so now Healing Potions and Life Crystals can be purchased on the marketplace.

Auto-aim radius and range increased.

Highscore now is properly saved.

No more ice-like sliding down surfaces.

Fixed bug with delayed OnHit animation of foes.

...and some other minor bug fixes.

I know that translation isn't perfect (I'm not native English speaker), so the next update will be mainly focused on polishing dialogs and (perhaps) translating the game on some other languages.

Thank you and stay tuned!

Sincerely,

Boris Naftaliev