Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 8 August 2022

Update Notes - August 7, 2022 (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9271184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a third speed option for the game
  • Option for more or less challenging townspeople on game start (options for townspeople are now either pleasant or assholes)
  • Fixed bug where items built first and then walls built around the items would prevent items from being moved around after in edit mode
  • Reduced base upkeep but added upkeep to furniture
  • Fixed bug with person sleeping in brothel bed when first built
  • Reduced animal traffic slightly

