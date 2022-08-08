Update Notes - August 7, 2022 (v2)

- Added a third speed option for the game
- Option for more or less challenging townspeople on game start (options for townspeople are now either pleasant or assholes)
- Fixed bug where items built first and then walls built around the items would prevent items from being moved around after in edit mode
- Reduced base upkeep but added upkeep to furniture
- Fixed bug with person sleeping in brothel bed when first built
- Reduced animal traffic slightly
Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 8 August 2022
