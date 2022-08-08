 Skip to content

Revn update for 8 August 2022

Update 0.15.29

Update 0.15.29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Friend referral program video tutorial
  • New Rage VFX
  • Small visual fidelity updates – more foliage in garden area and some oil spills in pipe lane

Balance Changes

  • Surefire Rounds – Ichor cost reduced from (700/800/900/1000/1100) to (600/700/800/900/1000)
  • Surefire Rounds – Crit damage reduced from (15%/19%/23%/27%/31%) to (4%/8%/12%/16%/20%)
  • Targeted Life Steal – Ichor cost increased from (600/700/800/900/1000) tp (700/800/900/1000/1100)
  • Targeted Life Steal – Crit damage reduced from (10%/13%/16%/19%/21%) to (4%/8%/12%/16%/20%)
  • Targeted Rounds – Ichor cost increased from (600/700/800/900/1000) to (700/800/900/1000/1100)
  • Targeted Rounds – Crit damage reduced early from (8%/11%/14%/17%/20%) to (4%/8%/12%/16%/20%)
  • Poison Dart – Base damage increased from (100/110/120/130/140) to (200/300/400/500/600)
  • Healing Dart – Cooldown reduced from flat (12s) to (12s/10s/8s/6s/4s)
  • Healing Dart – Healing increased early and decreased late from (400/600/800/1000/1200) to (600/700/800/900/1000)
  • Heat Ray – AP scaling reduced from (40%) to (30%)
  • Freeze Ray – AP scaling reduced from (40%) to (30%)
  • Flamethrower – AP scaling reduced from (55%) to (40%)
  • Darkness Orb – Ichor cost reduced from (350/500/650/800/950) to (300/400/500/600/700)
  • Turrets – Damage ramp per shot reduced from (60%) to (45%)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed invisibility cloak and teleport causing players to appear invisible
  • Fixed the the incorrect link in the “detailed news” tab
  • Fixed weapon status effects being applied from out of range
  • Fixed minions not having head hitboxes

