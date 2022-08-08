Update 0.15.29

New Content
- Friend referral program video tutorial
- New Rage VFX
- Small visual fidelity updates – more foliage in garden area and some oil spills in pipe lane
Balance Changes
- Surefire Rounds – Ichor cost reduced from (700/800/900/1000/1100) to (600/700/800/900/1000)
- Surefire Rounds – Crit damage reduced from (15%/19%/23%/27%/31%) to (4%/8%/12%/16%/20%)
- Targeted Life Steal – Ichor cost increased from (600/700/800/900/1000) tp (700/800/900/1000/1100)
- Targeted Life Steal – Crit damage reduced from (10%/13%/16%/19%/21%) to (4%/8%/12%/16%/20%)
- Targeted Rounds – Ichor cost increased from (600/700/800/900/1000) to (700/800/900/1000/1100)
- Targeted Rounds – Crit damage reduced early from (8%/11%/14%/17%/20%) to (4%/8%/12%/16%/20%)
- Poison Dart – Base damage increased from (100/110/120/130/140) to (200/300/400/500/600)
- Healing Dart – Cooldown reduced from flat (12s) to (12s/10s/8s/6s/4s)
- Healing Dart – Healing increased early and decreased late from (400/600/800/1000/1200) to (600/700/800/900/1000)
- Heat Ray – AP scaling reduced from (40%) to (30%)
- Freeze Ray – AP scaling reduced from (40%) to (30%)
- Flamethrower – AP scaling reduced from (55%) to (40%)
- Darkness Orb – Ichor cost reduced from (350/500/650/800/950) to (300/400/500/600/700)
- Turrets – Damage ramp per shot reduced from (60%) to (45%)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed invisibility cloak and teleport causing players to appear invisible
- Fixed the the incorrect link in the “detailed news” tab
- Fixed weapon status effects being applied from out of range
- Fixed minions not having head hitboxes
Changed files in this update