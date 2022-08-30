- Fix resolution problem on Steam Deck and increase font size for small fonts
- Fix issue where wormhole uploads erroneously reported as failed.
- Enable border-less full screen option on Linux
Reassembly update for 30 August 2022
Update notes July 8th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
