Reassembly update for 30 August 2022

Update notes July 8th, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix resolution problem on Steam Deck and increase font size for small fonts
  • Fix issue where wormhole uploads erroneously reported as failed.
  • Enable border-less full screen option on Linux

