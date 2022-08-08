v1.0.1 - Single player survival mode

Update Notes:
- The mechanics to invite friends within the game have been added.
- VR gameplay has been improved.
- Single player mode (beta) has been added. Warning, it contains multiple bugs that will be fixed as soon as possible.
Update Notes:
