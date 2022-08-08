 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRealistic Fight: Aim For The Chest update for 8 August 2022

v1.0.1 - Single player survival mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9271099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes:

  • The mechanics to invite friends within the game have been added.
  • VR gameplay has been improved.
  • Single player mode (beta) has been added. Warning, it contains multiple bugs that will be fixed as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link