Table + Audio Improvements & Announcements on the future

Silly Circus

Added Kickback.

The table starts with kickback & this is also tied to the rollover mission. The rollover mission no longer grants ball saver.

Audio

The super gem has new and improved audio effects

Charming Chopper has improved explosion sounds on the rockets.

Barrel sound effects on Cowboy County improved

Lowered volume on Spark boxes on charming chopper & hectic highway

Lowered Volume on mushrooms on Wonderful Willows

Lowered Volume on slingshots on Graceful Games

Tables with more than 1 set of flippers have had their volume normalized to account for additional flippers

Bug Fixes & Misc.

The trials screen has been cleaned up - Titles of quests are underlined

Rapid Ryan on main menu is no longer using his Magic outline

Fixed a ball stuck location on Blissful Builder

Fixed a bug related to the new cutscene

Fixed a bug where the DMD volume did not always load the saved volume

Behind the scenes optimization

Raceways have received performance improvements.

I will start off by saying that Nectar has now been released and that development of Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash has been gone much better than expected, so I am ahead of my planned schedule.

That being said, there will still be no August DLC for pinball but I do plan on releasing something else exciting instead... details to follow in the near future.

My game plan in the future is to release a DLC pack approximately every 2 months, I will be going back to the 2 table per pack format. 2 Months is not set in stone, some tables take longer than others and it may be a 3 month gap in-between packs.

I would also like to continue to have a "focused theme" to both tables and focus on something new each time.

That being said, it's been brought to my attention that none of my existing tables use the Kickback mechanic, so I will be using it in both of the tables in the next pack. I also took a look at the pre-existing tables and saw that Silly Circus was an ideal candidate where I could easily add it in without changing the layout of the table.

Stay tuned Roxy fans, big things are coming!