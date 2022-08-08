8/7/2022

7.1.3 Improved Walls and Psychology

New Features:

Added Stadium Exterior to Undercity.

Player's faces now change based on fear levels.

Improved clutter system. (low clutter now quickly reverts

back to opening battle's default amount if clutter is below

the opening battle's default amount) (game areas that have

tight hallways and/or lots of random objects will one day have

a higher default amount of clutter)

The more clutter temporarily goes into the negative, the more

walls get removed. (ice being the weakest and metal being the

most resilient, followed by earth and carbon) (staff walls

can never be removed in this manner)

(old information note, clutter comes in 3 tiers, and each tier

lowers knockdown and stagger resistance by 25%, and evasion

and hit chance by 10%)

Carbon walls now moderately increase clutter and slightly

increase humidity. (temperature is also slightly increased

if temperature is below warm or slightly decreased if

temperature is extremely hot)

Most walls will no longer affect allies with foray.

Using Reposition now grants the walls on their side.

Entering foray now removes most walls on yourself.

High clutter now doubles the chance to be buried.

Flanking is now in. (if at least one unit on side A has

foray, then all units on side B without foray lose 25%

evasion, take 12.5% piercing additional piercing damage, and

will lose all of their stationary walls) (structures, mobile

walls, and stances don't get removed in this manner) (the

flanking status is hidden)

Updated wall descriptions:

Wall:

Removed from being flanked? Yes.

Immune to hidden flank status effect? No.

Effects those with foray? No.

Mobile Wall:

Removed from being flanked? No.

Immune to hidden flank status effect? 50% resistance.

Effects those with foray? Yes.

Structure:

Removed from being flanked? No.

Immune to hidden flank status effect? 50% resistance.

Effects those with foray? No.

Obscure:

Removed from being flanked? No.

Immune to hidden flank status effect? 50% resistance.

Effects those with foray? Yes.

Stance:

Removed from being flanked? No.

Immune to hidden flank status effect? No.

Effects those with foray? Yes.

(characters can only have one stance at time)

Balancing:

Increased player health by 50%.

Reduced natural health regen from 5% to 2.5%.

Foray now increases piercing damage dealt by 12.5%.

Foray now increases piercing damage received by 12.5%.

Foray now increases fire and ice damage dealt by 12.5%.

Foray now increases earth and wind damage dealt by 12.5%.

Foray now increases luck by 25%.

Redesigned all walls.

Increased duration of most walls by 1-3 turns.

Doubled cooldowns to all walls.

Most walls now give hidden wind resistance. (if the wall

would logically block wind, then the wall reduces wind damage

taken by 20-70%)

Earth walls now reduce lightning damage instead of earth.

Metal walls (except for spiked pits) now increase lightning

damage taken by 20-100%.

Most walls and structures now lower chance to hit by 10%.

Walls and Structures now increase evasion by 5-20%.

Walls now increase chance to be buried by 5-50%.

Structures now increase chance to be buried by 50-300%.

Redesigned AoE wind spells to use dexterity.

Lowered damage and knockdown chance of single target wind

spells by 10-20%.

Doubled clutter removal for fire skills. (these were

extremely low)

Increased requirement for tier 1 clutter by 50%.

Burning characters attributes to environmental visibility.

Smoke, Storm, and Shadow Armor now obscure enemy vision.

Increased damage of Storm from 100% DoT to 125% DoT.

Increased psychology weight of current health for players.

Increased psychology weight of current health for enemies.

Increased psychology weight of dead players. (amelia

being down affects players the most, with ghost being down

affects players the least)

Increased psychology weight of poisoned players.

Darkness levels now affect psychology.

Increased overall psychology strength for players by 10%.

Misc:

Fixed environmental effects for ice, earth, water, darkness,

metal, and carbon skills.

Renamed some wall spells.