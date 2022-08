Share · View all patches · Build 9271004 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Small hotfix for some issues that showed up last patch.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.663.2953

Fixed map markers not being placeable on the map.

Fixed some issues with FOB placement. (FOB limits is a known issued and will be fixed by the next patch.)

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



