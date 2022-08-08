0.8.0.6 Hotfix (Dungeon Crash Fix) - Changelog

- Fixed the crash occuring after entering the second floor in some dungeons.
- Fixed staff-wielding necromancers spawning in low-level dungeons.
- Fixed the inability to cook crab meat.
- Gulons now drop Gulon Hides when skinned.
- Fixed the softlock occuring after changing the locations during the "Odar's Thugs" quests.
- Risen Axonians no longer drop bones on death.
- Increased the odds of successful lockpicking.
- Fixed Tollers using Tormentors' stats.
- Fixed AI not properly reacting to Gulons.
- Fixed the incorrect materials of some of the new amulets.
- Fixed the incorrect pricing when trading with Vagrant Tott.
- Vagrant Tott now charges 20% less for fast travelling.
- Increased Shock Resistance debuff caused by both "Impulse" and "Resonance".
- Balance tweaks for several tier II and tier III Brigands (mainly regarding the high block chance and block power of enemies armed with two-handed weapons).
- Fixed the possibility to strike yourself with a lightning when casting "Tempest".
- Doubled the sleep limit from accumulated Fatigue (+1 hour per 5% Fatigue instead of per 10% Fatigue).
