 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stoneshard update for 8 August 2022

0.8.0.6 Hotfix (Dungeon Crash Fix) - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9270978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Fixed the crash occuring after entering the second floor in some dungeons.

  • Fixed staff-wielding necromancers spawning in low-level dungeons.
  • Fixed the inability to cook crab meat.
  • Gulons now drop Gulon Hides when skinned.
  • Fixed the softlock occuring after changing the locations during the "Odar's Thugs" quests.
  • Risen Axonians no longer drop bones on death.
  • Increased the odds of successful lockpicking.
  • Fixed Tollers using Tormentors' stats.
  • Fixed AI not properly reacting to Gulons.
  • Fixed the incorrect materials of some of the new amulets.
  • Fixed the incorrect pricing when trading with Vagrant Tott.
  • Vagrant Tott now charges 20% less for fast travelling.
  • Increased Shock Resistance debuff caused by both "Impulse" and "Resonance".
  • Balance tweaks for several tier II and tier III Brigands (mainly regarding the high block chance and block power of enemies armed with two-handed weapons).
  • Fixed the possibility to strike yourself with a lightning when casting "Tempest".
  • Doubled the sleep limit from accumulated Fatigue (+1 hour per 5% Fatigue instead of per 10% Fatigue).

Changed files in this update

Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link