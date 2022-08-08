 Skip to content

MORODASHI SUMO update for 8 August 2022

Update ver.1.2.0

  1. Added "End Game" button to system menu.
  2. Reduced the load on the Japanese dance scene.
  3. Added matching server name display while staying in the online lobby.
  4. Fixed a bug that the best score in challenge mode was not recorded properly.

