- Added "End Game" button to system menu.
- Reduced the load on the Japanese dance scene.
- Added matching server name display while staying in the online lobby.
- Fixed a bug that the best score in challenge mode was not recorded properly.
MORODASHI SUMO update for 8 August 2022
Update ver.1.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update