Added : Portuguese language is now selectable in Settings tab (It's still under construction. Only Help and some other parts are translated to Portuguese, thanks to an IEH2 fan, Yoongi)
Added : The option [Shows Utility Item's cooldown in the battlefield] now shows stack # as well
Added : Hotkey: Holding Shift + D and pick up Equipment in the battlefield instantly disassemble it
Fixed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] with [Convene]. When the swarm occurs during dungeon, passive heroes now go to the swarming area
Fixed : When you remove utility item from equip slot by double-click, the locked status was wrongly removed
Fixed : World Ascension Accomplishment [Get to Guild Level 45 within the first 1 hour]'s reward amount was wrong. It was wrongly 9 point but it should be 7
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 7 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.4] Portuguese Language Addition
