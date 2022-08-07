 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 7 August 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.4] Portuguese Language Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 9270853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Portuguese language is now selectable in Settings tab (It's still under construction. Only Help and some other parts are translated to Portuguese, thanks to an IEH2 fan, Yoongi)
Added : The option [Shows Utility Item's cooldown in the battlefield] now shows stack # as well
Added : Hotkey: Holding Shift + D and pick up Equipment in the battlefield instantly disassemble it
Fixed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] with [Convene]. When the swarm occurs during dungeon, passive heroes now go to the swarming area
Fixed : When you remove utility item from equip slot by double-click, the locked status was wrongly removed
Fixed : World Ascension Accomplishment [Get to Guild Level 45 within the first 1 hour]'s reward amount was wrong. It was wrongly 9 point but it should be 7
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link