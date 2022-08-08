 Skip to content

DinoLife Playtest update for 8 August 2022

Saving update

Share · View all patches · Build 9270791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not a lot may be seen in this update however the hope is it should be faster to save and load as well as be ridden of game breaking bugs, no promises though sorry this is playtest.

Happy Gaming!

Swofski Games

