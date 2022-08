Share · View all patches · Build 9270783 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 23:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Updated build settings with the latest version of Godot.

This includes:

Better performance

Lower Latency

Better Audio

Better Load Times

Better Visuals

More Vibrant Colors

Additionally, the option to return to the title scene via the "R" command is now available before beating the game.

Additionally, a new Vampire Survivors like "Survival" Gamemode is in the works.

Stay tuned!