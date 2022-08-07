Version 0.2 is out!

This version is focused on helping you to learn the game and how to play it by introducing Guide, Tooltips and Challenges.
Along with that, we tweaked Ghost parameters to make it a bit easier and more beginner friendly.
Added:
- Guide:
- OverNight session guide
- Ghosts mechanics and Communication
- Energy Fields
- Items and Haunted Items
- HUD:
- Interaction tooltips
- Equipped Items tooltips
- Activity icons
- Challenges:
- Introduction of challenges to help you survive the OverNight and get to know the mechanics better
- Introduction of Journal that gives you the overview of the challenge
Improvements/Fixes:
- Ghost mechanics:
- Improved Ghost summoning rules to be more predictable
- Slowed down the Ghost to increase the chance of detection and survival
- Heartbeat is now happening only on Ghost attack
- Added possibility to avoid the Ghost attack by running away
- Introduction of the Bad Ghost haunting level
- Ghost appear stops when the Ghost is released
- Ghost communication:
- Added jumpscare tied to communication with the Ghost
- Cooldown for opening communication
- Fixed Ghost appearance during the communication
- Player:
- Increased stamina for 30%
- Items:
-
Separated pickup/interact and drop actions
-
Spirit Board:
- Added EMF reader
-
Estes Method:
- Fixed various minor usability issues
-
Bells:
- Removed Ghost appear notify while in inventory
- Removed Bad Ghost anger on Ghost appear notify
- Haunted Items:
-
Coffin:
- Added Coffin haunted interaction by stepping inside
Have fun in OverNight and stay tuned for further updates!
Changed files in this update