Version 0.2 is out!

This version is focused on helping you to learn the game and how to play it by introducing Guide, Tooltips and Challenges.

Along with that, we tweaked Ghost parameters to make it a bit easier and more beginner friendly.

Added:

Guide:

OverNight session guide

Ghosts mechanics and Communication

Energy Fields

Items and Haunted Items

HUD:

Interaction tooltips

Equipped Items tooltips

Activity icons

Challenges:

Introduction of challenges to help you survive the OverNight and get to know the mechanics better

Introduction of Journal that gives you the overview of the challenge

Improvements/Fixes:

Ghost mechanics:

Improved Ghost summoning rules to be more predictable

Slowed down the Ghost to increase the chance of detection and survival

Heartbeat is now happening only on Ghost attack

Added possibility to avoid the Ghost attack by running away

Introduction of the Bad Ghost haunting level

Ghost appear stops when the Ghost is released

Ghost communication:

Added jumpscare tied to communication with the Ghost

Cooldown for opening communication

Fixed Ghost appearance during the communication

Player:

Increased stamina for 30%

Items:

Separated pickup/interact and drop actions

Spirit Board: Added EMF reader

Estes Method: Fixed various minor usability issues

Bells: Removed Ghost appear notify while in inventory Removed Bad Ghost anger on Ghost appear notify



Haunted Items:

Coffin: Added Coffin haunted interaction by stepping inside



Have fun in OverNight and stay tuned for further updates!