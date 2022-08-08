DarkDIRE Version 1.89 Released

Version 1.89.259 is now available with the following updates:
- This version is to support the upcoming Greencastle Expansion Pack. Greencastle will be in a Rank 6 zone, so have a character leveled up and ready =) Current release date is 8/15 but may change.
- Dead characters will now display missing body parts. (Per Player Request)
- Oracles will spawn randomly in the world, they will grant buffs.
- New Admin command to change time: for example "-AC Time:1200" will change the time to 12 o'clock pm.
- New oracle can be found in Blackshield Keep. It is quest based so won't buff like the above mentioned oracles.
- Three new randomly spawning maps added. They have a chance to appear in procedural generated kingdoms.
- Human males and females both get a new face graphic for player and NPC characters.
- Many bug fixes.
Changed files in this update