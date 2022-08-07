Patch 1.1.0e - CampFire - Hotfix

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Added a suicide button (Respawn in the world)
- UI on sleeping bag that shows where the player will respawn when a spawn point is set
- New melee weapon: Golf club
- If driver side is blocked, player will get out of vehicle on passenger side
CHANGES:
- Compass is actually north now
- Increased chance to find rope
- QOL change: Can now drag magazine to the weapon
- Reduced time airdrop marker will stay on map
- Craft rope from a crafting bench
- Backend changes to scope system to allow for more long range scopes
BUG FIXES:
- Adjustments to vehicle spawns to stop vehicles spawning in the ground
- Fixes to player death to improve interaction with corpse on death
- Fix to issue when crafting fast
- Corrected some changes in tutorial
- Interaction with container at crashed plane
- Vehicle collision fixed
- Respawning with a sleeping bag, player now spawns at bottom of sleeping bag, should improve instances where player would spawn inside ground
- Fixed opening containers inside of each other, when they open underneath each other
- Fixed AI damage when vehicle not moving
- Fixed exiting aiming when in first person
- Fix for right click (context menu) appearing under other UI
Changed files in this update