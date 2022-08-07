 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 7 August 2022

Patch 1.1.0e - CampFire - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9270671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Added a suicide button (Respawn in the world)
  • UI on sleeping bag that shows where the player will respawn when a spawn point is set
  • New melee weapon: Golf club
  • If driver side is blocked, player will get out of vehicle on passenger side

CHANGES:

  • Compass is actually north now
  • Increased chance to find rope
  • QOL change: Can now drag magazine to the weapon
  • Reduced time airdrop marker will stay on map
  • Craft rope from a crafting bench
  • Backend changes to scope system to allow for more long range scopes

BUG FIXES:

  • Adjustments to vehicle spawns to stop vehicles spawning in the ground
  • Fixes to player death to improve interaction with corpse on death
  • Fix to issue when crafting fast
  • Corrected some changes in tutorial
  • Interaction with container at crashed plane
  • Vehicle collision fixed
  • Respawning with a sleeping bag, player now spawns at bottom of sleeping bag, should improve instances where player would spawn inside ground
  • Fixed opening containers inside of each other, when they open underneath each other
  • Fixed AI damage when vehicle not moving
  • Fixed exiting aiming when in first person
  • Fix for right click (context menu) appearing under other UI

Changed files in this update

