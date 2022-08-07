Patch notes v1.0.3 Aug 7th 2022

v1.0.3
- Selecting an empty save slot caused a crash.
- Changed green and orange colors.
- Deactivated CTRL for debugging.
- Fixed neighbor unit count for city defense.
- Undoing territory selection set up a future crash.
- Patch notes in Preferences.
