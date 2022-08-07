 Skip to content

Iron Ruler update for 7 August 2022

Patch notes v1.0.3 Aug 7th 2022

  • Selecting an empty save slot caused a crash.
  • Changed green and orange colors.
  • Deactivated CTRL for debugging.
  • Fixed neighbor unit count for city defense.
  • Undoing territory selection set up a future crash.
  • Patch notes in Preferences.

