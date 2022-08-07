 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 7 August 2022

5.504 Multiplayer Bug Smiting Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9270552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.504_Multiplayer_Bug_Smiting_Part_2

This one includes more MP fixes, as well as some fixes and balance to SP. Lots of work from Badger, CRCGamer, and Dismiss in here.

The MP fixes mostly center around when new planets appear, as well as quiet some logging with some of the Neinzul factions. Really there's not an overall theme here with the fixes and balance, each line item pretty much speaks for itself in the release notes. It's a great collection of stuff to have fixed, including a number of items complained about recently by folks.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link