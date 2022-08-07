 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 7 August 2022

2021.1.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Champion of the day is now held in different generations and vehicle types, including formulas. I believe this will engage a larger chunk of the player base and force me to develop formula physics on regular basics.
  • Graphics was reworked (mainly colors etc.), and some more changes are to come.
  • WASD now works by default
  • The "shop" tab was removed from the main menu and remained in the consumables and equipment tab.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1589771
