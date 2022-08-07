- Champion of the day is now held in different generations and vehicle types, including formulas. I believe this will engage a larger chunk of the player base and force me to develop formula physics on regular basics.
- Graphics was reworked (mainly colors etc.), and some more changes are to come.
- WASD now works by default
- The "shop" tab was removed from the main menu and remained in the consumables and equipment tab.
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 7 August 2022
2021.1.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
