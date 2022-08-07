 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Nightmare Catcher update for 7 August 2022

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) Support

Share · View all patches · Build 9270505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I been working in some performance improvements and including new locations for the future updates.

-FSR now available from the settings menu.

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1937161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link