Version 1.1.5 (the mondsemmel update)

Big thanks to player mondsemmel for providing enough feedback to warrant making an update to Obversion.
What was updated:
- The game now tries to automatically detect infinite deathloop and automatically undo when detected.
- Automove now moves 2.5x faster.
- Fixed typo in hint for level 2-4.
- Reworked yin yang solution for level 2-4.
- Slight change to automatic text sizing for pickups.
- Fixed placement of creation pickups in 3-6 and 4-7 so you can't get them early.
- Fixed bug where the level select UI appears after entering the menu in level.
- Minor change to the level 3-3 black cubes.
Also I realized never gave a patch update for version 1.1.4 so here it is:
- Added sprint.
- Reworked automove to not take over jump button.
- Added controller dead zone.
