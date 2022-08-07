 Skip to content

Obversion update for 7 August 2022

Version 1.1.5 (the mondsemmel update)

View all patches · Build 9270415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big thanks to player mondsemmel for providing enough feedback to warrant making an update to Obversion.

What was updated:

  • The game now tries to automatically detect infinite deathloop and automatically undo when detected.
  • Automove now moves 2.5x faster.
  • Fixed typo in hint for level 2-4.
  • Reworked yin yang solution for level 2-4.
  • Slight change to automatic text sizing for pickups.
  • Fixed placement of creation pickups in 3-6 and 4-7 so you can't get them early.
  • Fixed bug where the level select UI appears after entering the menu in level.
  • Minor change to the level 3-3 black cubes.

Also I realized never gave a patch update for version 1.1.4 so here it is:

  • Added sprint.
  • Reworked automove to not take over jump button.
  • Added controller dead zone.

