Version 1.1.5 (the mondsemmel update)

Big thanks to player mondsemmel for providing enough feedback to warrant making an update to Obversion.

What was updated:

The game now tries to automatically detect infinite deathloop and automatically undo when detected.

Automove now moves 2.5x faster.

Fixed typo in hint for level 2-4.

Reworked yin yang solution for level 2-4.

Slight change to automatic text sizing for pickups.

Fixed placement of creation pickups in 3-6 and 4-7 so you can't get them early.

Fixed bug where the level select UI appears after entering the menu in level.

Minor change to the level 3-3 black cubes.

Also I realized never gave a patch update for version 1.1.4 so here it is: