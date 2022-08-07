New enemy types, roadmap, and more

This week's patch brings primarily a range of new enemy types. Also, I'm trying out a new way of displaying enemies' attack intention.

The demo will not get this update for a few days still.

Two new bossfights (located in the 2nd and 3rd cluster) have been added. There is a 50/50 chance of either an old or a new boss spawning at the end of the cluster.

There's also 5 new small-to-medium size enemies.

UI change

Enemies will now show their total intended damage first, then the (projectile damage) x (volley count) after. In the case where a satellite has multiple attacks with different projectile damage, this can be displayed as, for example, "Atk: 14 (5 + 9)". Examples:

Deal 8 damage twice -> "Atk: 16 (8x2)"

Deal 7 damage, then 8 damage twice -> "Atk: 23 (7 + 8x2)"

You can now also view the total damage of all allied satellites and of all enemies by hovering over the "end turn" button. These numbers are calculated by just summing up all visible damage numbers, they do not account for any other effects. It would of course be impossible to predict exactly how much damage things will deal, because they might die before they have the chance to attack...

Other changes:

support for Mystery (+x ?) has been added to some effects that didn't have it already, such as Magnitude, Radioactivity, and more.

Fixed an issue where the card Fallout would not activate when radioactivity decreases at the start of your turn

Future plans

The following items are my currently highest priorities for development.