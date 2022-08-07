Update 0.6.5.3

Fixes:
- Fixed issue back from the dynamometer
- Fixed the dash clocks name bug for Blitz Gamma
- Fixed ID bug for rear blind for Blitz Gamma
- Fixed bug with tailgate rotation for Luxour
- Fixed money conversion for car / parts (dealer bug)
- Fixed issues with parts condition after dismantling them from the vehicle
- Fixed an issue with the profile not loading when there was no car in the garage
- The ability to enter special characters when creating a new profile has been disabled
- Fixed a bug with camera position after returning from photo mode
- Other small fixes
Content:
- New car dealer added
- A scrapyard has been added
- Struts have been added
- Added the ability to rotate parts in the catalog
- A new car based on the Audi '85 B2 has been added
- Traffic lights have been added
- A few new cars have been added for road traffic
- The city map was expanded
- Simple missions have been added to the map
Changes:
- Menu / options improved
- Car paintwork improved
- Wagen Jersey now has a slot for a v6 engine
Changed files in this update