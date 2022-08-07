 Skip to content

CAR TUNE: Project update for 7 August 2022

Update 0.6.5.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue back from the dynamometer
  • Fixed the dash clocks name bug for Blitz Gamma
  • Fixed ID bug for rear blind for Blitz Gamma
  • Fixed bug with tailgate rotation for Luxour
  • Fixed money conversion for car / parts (dealer bug)
  • Fixed issues with parts condition after dismantling them from the vehicle
  • Fixed an issue with the profile not loading when there was no car in the garage
  • The ability to enter special characters when creating a new profile has been disabled
  • Fixed a bug with camera position after returning from photo mode
  • Other small fixes

Content:

  • New car dealer added
  • A scrapyard has been added
  • Struts have been added
  • Added the ability to rotate parts in the catalog
  • A new car based on the Audi '85 B2 has been added
  • Traffic lights have been added
  • A few new cars have been added for road traffic
  • The city map was expanded
  • Simple missions have been added to the map

Changes:

  • Menu / options improved
  • Car paintwork improved
  • Wagen Jersey now has a slot for a v6 engine

