Chapter 3, out now for VIPs!

It's finally here!

Version 0.3.0 (Chapter 3) has now landed for any VIP DLC holders.

Your steam clients should soon start the upgrade process automatically but if you don't want to wait just give your steam client a restart and it should detect the new build straight away.

This release bring the total counters for Chapter 3 up to:

659 Images (not including menu items etc.)

23 animations

4655 lines of code and dialogue (excluding menus etc)

The total counters for the whole game now stand at:

1596 images (not including menu items etc)

66 animations

11,278 lines of code and dialogue (excluding menus etc)

CHANGELOG

Added new chapter 3 part 3 content to bring chapter 3 to a conclusion as above.

Revamped parts of Chapter 1 including a few re-renders, a new animation, some dialogue changes and lots of spelling and grammar corrections.

Added the first batch of achievements.

Redesigned image galleries.

Redesigned replay gallery and added chapter 3 replays.

Added intro speech to game start.

Some visual changes to dialogue text.

BUGS

At the time of release there are no outstanding known bugs. If you spot any please let me know by emailing me on apocalypsetodaygames@gmail.com.

PUBLIC RELEASE

The game will be released to base game holders (not holding the VIP DLC) on 30th August.

HOW DO I GET THIS NEW VERSION?

Firstly, you must obviously own the game. If you don;t have it you can purchase it here.

Then, you must purchase the VIP DLC here (or wait until 30th August).

Install both the base game and the DLC and steam should automatically update your game version to 0.3.0.

And of course if you haven't yet purchased the game...why not! Grab it here.

Did you know you can get access to inter-chapter game updates, unlock all image galleries and other great benefits too by purchasing the VIP DLC? Check that out here.