Now with hitmarker! New weapon and helmet skins! Bugfixes!

General: Now with hit marker (can be switched on and off)

Weapons: 3 new weapon skins for Turtle, Red Rabbit and Green Hell

Enemies: Updated helmet skins for Lizzy and Big Boy

Fixed: No graphic errors when Particle or smoke with sky in background

Fixed: No too early "few enemies left" message

UI/Menu: FOV (field of view) settings have no effect on view in menu anymore

UI/Menu: New default settings for arrow-key (keyboard) players

Community Discord including feature voting

If you want to be a part of our small community of players and fans, visit us in Discord. If you don't own the game yet, you can easily get a demo/playtest key in Discord 24/7 from key-bot. Go to our Discord here.

Stay tuned for the next updates and feel free to keep giving feedback, bug reports and your wishes and ideas.

Thank you very much! And stay healthy!

Greetings,

Sebastian aka. TheFlow aka. GameDevDude