v2.2.0 Check out what's new!

Steam Stats/Achievements:

● Steam Stats Tab has returned!

● Can view Achievement progress and stats (Number of clicks for each button)

● Only DSX Launcher will check wheather to unlock achievements/upload leaderboard stats, if you think

you have an achievement unlocked and don't see it, relaunch the app so the launcher can check for you.

(Leaderboards will come in a future update)

Launch Options:

● Added ability to use Launch Options in DSX properties with the following currently supported:

● Launching DSX minimized with this command: --Minimized "True" (With quotes)

● Setting a text file to be used when app is launched automatically --SetTextFile "path\to\your\textfile.txt" (With quotes)

Drivers:

● Checks for Driver Updates

● Updated ViGem Driver download links to the latest version 1.18.367

● Updated HidHide Driver download links to the latest version 1.2.98

DSX Launcher:

● UI adjustements

● Fixed Luncher window not hiding when using start up with windows minimized

● Handles uploading/fetching/unlocking Steam Achievements and stats when DSX is launched

Games tab adjustments:

● UI adjustments

● Added Fallout 4 game mod to the list of Mods available for DSX made by @dvize

● Updated Cypberpunk Mod name and image

Bug Fixes:

● Fixed Machine trigger not working with UDP for right trigger

● Adjusted Machine Trigger Start to be 1-8 and End to be 2-9 (Note: For UDP use the same Start 1-8 and end 2-9)

● Improvements for the now playing status to not show up for Discord