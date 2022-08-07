 Skip to content

Being Ball update for 7 August 2022

Being Ball B7.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9270207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added missing props in level 2-3. (Vegetation is still WIP)
  • Added reflection probes in level 2-3.
Changes
  • Boxes rotation has been locked to make it easier to solve the Sokoban puzzle in level 1-3.
  • Bloom post processing effect intensity has been reduced.
  • Various optimizations to pickups.
Fixes
  • Added missing collider on stone door frames.
  • No more height accumulation on jump chaining.
  • Fixed wrong impact sound for some grass blocks in level 1-4.
  • Fixed broken environment lighting in level 1-4.
  • Fixed wrong water level height in buoyancy script, causing it to take effect sometimes while you are on the ground.

