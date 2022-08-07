Being Ball B7.1.1

Additions
- Added missing props in level 2-3. (Vegetation is still WIP)
- Added reflection probes in level 2-3.
Changes
- Boxes rotation has been locked to make it easier to solve the Sokoban puzzle in level 1-3.
- Bloom post processing effect intensity has been reduced.
- Various optimizations to pickups.
Fixes
- Added missing collider on stone door frames.
- No more height accumulation on jump chaining.
- Fixed wrong impact sound for some grass blocks in level 1-4.
- Fixed broken environment lighting in level 1-4.
- Fixed wrong water level height in buoyancy script, causing it to take effect sometimes while you are on the ground.
Changed files in this update