Halt The Heist! update for 7 August 2022

Halt the Heist! version 1.1.1.1a out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halt the Heist! version 1.1.1.1a:

  • Added new costumes to the shop, including Astronaut, Elf, Bill, Blacksmith, Tophats and much more
  • Added timer for Thief staying in a bush
  • Added CCTV spotter for Hacker and Surveillance
  • Added AFK animation, and other special animations for some costumes
  • Added/Changed the Stance ability to see footprints from Thief (not only from mud/puddle)
  • Added press and hold to speak (VC) key ("V")
  • Added various server-side networking features
  • Added ability to hammer in lobby clicking the mouse wheel
  • Added sneak-mode for Thief to not leave footprints and sounds
  • Added auto-send hackscreen codes for non-vc games
  • Changed some costumes to look better
  • Changed default settings in lobby
  • Changed and extended the time for the guard reveal hack
  • Changed reward from 2/10 to 8/20 for winning/losing a game
  • Changed character-limit for ingame-chat
  • Changed size and animation of teammate on map
  • Changed some sfx (footprints, hacking..)
  • Changed mechanic about hacking CCTV's for Hacker, and updated tutorial
  • Changed alarm sound so it only plays once
  • Changed and updated credits
  • Changed taser-accuracy
  • Improved menu-music
  • Improved ingame-music before alarm with multiple stages
  • Improved player animations
  • Improved VC quality and volume. More improvement to come though
  • Fixed getting teleported back to a bush sometimes
  • Fixed steam-lobby VC
  • Fixed being able to get stuck when chatting
  • Fixed being able to both have a normal outfit and full outfit at the same time
  • Fixed having dashes as Guard starting a game sometimes
  • Fixed trying to hack a door sometimes could crash the game
  • Fixed VC sometimes not working midgame
  • Fixed lobby control crash when hosting new public game
  • Fixed crash testing mic when no mic is connected
  • Fixed some cameras starting as off on the Office map
  • Fixed phone calling twice and not being able to escape
  • Fixed other players animations
  • Fixed some lighting issues
  • Fixed when choosing random escape route, still being able to choose the same again
  • Fixed being able to copy a non-existent code when hosting a steam lobby
  • Removed Swedish as language

