Halt the Heist! version 1.1.1.1a out now!

Halt the Heist! version 1.1.1.1a:
- Added new costumes to the shop, including Astronaut, Elf, Bill, Blacksmith, Tophats and much more
- Added timer for Thief staying in a bush
- Added CCTV spotter for Hacker and Surveillance
- Added AFK animation, and other special animations for some costumes
- Added/Changed the Stance ability to see footprints from Thief (not only from mud/puddle)
- Added press and hold to speak (VC) key ("V")
- Added various server-side networking features
- Added ability to hammer in lobby clicking the mouse wheel
- Added sneak-mode for Thief to not leave footprints and sounds
- Added auto-send hackscreen codes for non-vc games
- Changed some costumes to look better
- Changed default settings in lobby
- Changed and extended the time for the guard reveal hack
- Changed reward from 2/10 to 8/20 for winning/losing a game
- Changed character-limit for ingame-chat
- Changed size and animation of teammate on map
- Changed some sfx (footprints, hacking..)
- Changed mechanic about hacking CCTV's for Hacker, and updated tutorial
- Changed alarm sound so it only plays once
- Changed and updated credits
- Changed taser-accuracy
- Improved menu-music
- Improved ingame-music before alarm with multiple stages
- Improved player animations
- Improved VC quality and volume. More improvement to come though
- Fixed getting teleported back to a bush sometimes
- Fixed steam-lobby VC
- Fixed being able to get stuck when chatting
- Fixed being able to both have a normal outfit and full outfit at the same time
- Fixed having dashes as Guard starting a game sometimes
- Fixed trying to hack a door sometimes could crash the game
- Fixed VC sometimes not working midgame
- Fixed lobby control crash when hosting new public game
- Fixed crash testing mic when no mic is connected
- Fixed some cameras starting as off on the Office map
- Fixed phone calling twice and not being able to escape
- Fixed other players animations
- Fixed some lighting issues
- Fixed when choosing random escape route, still being able to choose the same again
- Fixed being able to copy a non-existent code when hosting a steam lobby
- Removed Swedish as language
